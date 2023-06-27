Future & current food truck owners in Denison may see changes

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison is looking to make changes that may affect current and future food truck owners.

“Food trucks are a way that someone makes a living,” Mary Tate, Denison’s Director of Development Services.

Denison city leaders are looking at ways to update the food truck ordinance, which was written in 2021.

“It works really well for the most part,” Tate said, “we just have identified a few gaps and so we’re trying to get their feedback so we know what kind of direction to take.”

Tate said they went before the council Monday to suggest requirements for the application process.

“Such as a site plan as well as a parking plan, because we need to make sure that the site is appropriate and doesn’t block access to the public right of way or to the business where the food truck is located,” Tate added.

Tate said they’re even looking into allowing food trucks at city parks, “we have a lot of tournaments that we host and so we want to make sure that the people that are visiting Denison have what they need at the parks, drinks, especially now when it’s so hot.”

Josh Daugherty, food truck owner of Bulldaug BBQ is on board, “there’s kids and whole families that show up there to hang out and obviously kids get hungry every time they’re out of the house.”

There are 17 food trucks within the city of Denison and each one offers something unique.

“And maybe it’s a cultural thing, they’re able to provide food that’s common to them, to the rest of our city,” Tate said.

And more chefs are taking the food truck route than opening restaurants, “owning a building is costly, not everyone can afford to own and operate a building so this gives another option,” Tate said.

Tate said we could see these changes as early as next summer.

