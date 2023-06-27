Man arrested for assaulting Bryan County deputy with knife

Cartwright, Okla. (KXII) - Police arrested a man after he was accused of assaulting a Bryan County deputy with a knife.

Colbert police say the assault happened on the side of the road in the Willafa Woods area on Monday, June 26.

According to court documents, the suspect, Nicklus Vickery, 30, of Sherman had multiple knifes on him, and refused the demands of officers when the deputy and a Colbert cop ordered him to put down the knives.

Officials say that the deputy was not injured during the assault.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.