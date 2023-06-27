Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WSB) - The family of a late Georgia mother believes she died of a severe allergic reaction after she stepped on a fire ant pile at her home.

After her tragic death, Cathy Weed is being remembered as a mother to everyone on Mountain View High School’s baseball team, for which her 15-year-old son plays. The team’s players stood side by side with each other on the field Sunday to honor her.

“Cathy always had a smile on her face. She was always just so cheerful, always cheering on every boy on the team, not just her son,” friend Zuhera Waite said.

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an ant pile at her Georgia home. (Source: Mealtrain.com, WSB via CNN)

Weed died Saturday after relatives say she stepped on an ant pile at her Lawrenceville home. Her family says she had a severe allergy to fire ants, and they believe her reaction to getting bitten was so strong that she died before she could get to her medicine.

Jason Johnson, the baseball team’s coach, says there was no hesitation to help Weed’s son, a rising sophomore on the team, and shower him with love and support.

“His mom was everything to him, and he was 100%, even more so to her,” Johnson said.

“We won’t ever let him forget her,” Waite said.

The Mountain View community has raised more than $4,000 for Weed’s family, and Sunday’s tribute won’t be the last time they honor the woman who meant so much to so many.

“I know Cathy is happy that we’re still playing ball, and it was just a great, beautiful tribute to her,” Waite said.

The medical examiner’s office is investigating an official cause of death.

