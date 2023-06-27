Texoma Local
New boat club opens on Lake Texoma

The Fourth of July weekend draws a large crowd to Lake Texoma. The addition of a new boat club could make it even busier.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Fourth of July weekend draws a large crowd to Lake Texoma. The addition of a new boat club could make it even busier.

Freedom Boat Club has opened just in time for the holiday weekend. It is located at Grandpappy Point Marina in Denison.

Club Co-Owner, Chris Wallace, said it is an elevated boat renting experience.

“You pay an initiation fee, you pay a monthly fee and we take care of the boats for you,” Wallace said.

Texas State Game Warden, Daron Blackerby said there are a few requirements for companies who rent out boats.

“You’re actually required to have insurance on the jet ski or boat that you’re renting out in case somebody gets hurt or for any damages that occur,” Blackerby said.

Wallace said insurance is included in the club membership. In addition, club boat drivers are required to take the Texas Boater Safety Course and a one-on-one lesson with the club’s captain.

“Just to make sure you’re comfortable doing certain maneuvers, understanding who has the right of way and working on docking,” Wallace said.

Blackerby reminds boaters, old and new, that the precautions you take on the street should also be taken on the water.

He adds it is also important to be aware of those around you so everyone can celebrate safely.

