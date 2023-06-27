Texoma Local
Oklahoma City man charged with trafficking illegal drugs

Qikai Xie, 25, is charged with trafficking illegal drugs after Ardmore Police caught him with...
Qikai Xie, 25, is charged with trafficking illegal drugs after Ardmore Police caught him with more than 25 pounds of marijuana.(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man is charged with trafficking illegal drugs after Ardmore Police caught him with an excess of marijuana.

According to court documents, Qikai Xie, 25, was arrested on Friday after being found with more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

Xie faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $100,000, if convicted.

