Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police found a body in a car on Texoma Parkway Monday afternoon.
Sherman Police find body in car Monday afternoon
The victim's families fought for over five decades to keep Easly behind bars, that fight has...
Notorious Grayson County convicted killer dies in prison
Two Oklahoma teens were taken to the hospital Sunday after the truck they were in rolled into...
Truck rolls into Lake Texoma, two teens taken to hospital
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
July 4th firework events in Texoma

Latest News

Rowan Bilodeau, a 15-year old transgender boy from Pittsboro, N.C., testifies Tuesday, June 20,...
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors in North Carolina clears another legislative chamber
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
A man who has lived in his house his entire life and never encountered any issues, until a few...
Whitesboro man blames county for mosquito infestation in his backyard
A man who has lived in his house his entire life and never encountered any issues, until a few...
Whitesboro man blames county for mosquito infestation in his backyard
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty