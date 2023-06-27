Safety to sun exposure

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Excessive sun exposure can have detrimental effects on your health beyond just a sunburn.

Since it is summer, people are planning vacations and enjoying more outdoor activities. This means that many are being exposed to the sun throughout the day and run a higher risk of developing heat rashes, sunburns, and sun poisoning.

Michelle Tarbox is a dermatologist at Texas Tech University who says, “if you have been out in the sun for a long time and have gotten dehydrated and are starting to feel lightheaded and weak, you may be experiencing sun poisoning.”

Dr. Tarbox emphasizes that it is important that you are taking necessary steps to avoid sun poisoning. “You have to think about how much time you’re spending in the sun, especially if it’s direct sunlight.” she says. “You need to get somewhere cool, drink some water to hydrate yourself and pay attention to how you feel because after somebody gets a little bit more exposure to the sun, they can progress to something called a sunstroke, which can be quite catastrophic.”

According to Dr. Tarbox, you should incorporate sunscreen and sun protective clothing like hats and long sleeves that are breathable to protect you from the high temperatures and UV radiation while making sure to drink a lot of water.

“You’re losing water faster than you think you are and dehydration worsens all the symptoms of sun poisoning and sun toxicity,” she says.

Some kids at the park claim that they spend their day playing and staying cool by drinking water and Gatorade, and if it starts getting too hot, they get in the water.

Caristy Self is a mother who goes to the park with her sons for hours at a time and has experienced the effects of being in the sun for a long period of time. “I got probably a second degree burn on my side. I still have permanent scars right here from last year.” she says. Before this, it was uncommon that she would get sunburn. “It was very Torturing at first because I actually had, like, bubbling. It came to a blister and it popped, and it was so gross at the same time” she explains. This is a lesson learned and now she vows to never leave her house without sunscreen again.

