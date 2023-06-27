Sherman Police find body in car Monday afternoon

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police found a body in a car on Texoma Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to the department, a call was received at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon reporting a suspicious vehicle, that had an odor coming from it, on the 3500 block of Texoma Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of Efram Pena, 39, in the car.

The Sherman PD’s Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating Pena’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.