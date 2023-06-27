Soggy weather makes harvest tricky for hay farmers

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - With all the rain hitting Texoma this season, hay farmers have had to wait before harvesting their hay.

Criner Hills Fire Chief Michael Campbell said that’s because if farmers bale their hay up when it’s too moist, the bales can combust.

“Dry hay is very flammable, and once it gets compacted in the bale it’s nearly impossible to put out,” Campbell said.

It might sound absurd, but hay bales with more moisture inside are actually more likely to catch on fire than dry hay bales.

Campbell said it’s due to the decaying process.

“It releases gasses that can ignite,” Campbell said. “As the temperature increases with the moisture, the moisture actually helps make the temperature higher.”

“It will get all the way up into 400 degrees, and it will ignite and burn your barn down,” Brown Ranch & Brown Ranch Hay Maze owner Larry Brown said. “Some people want to bale hay when it’s greener because they believe that it increases the protein percentage. The quality of the protein percentage is in the grass, so even though it’s dry it’s still gonna hold the protein.”

Brown said he’s learned the right way to bale hay from his family.

“I’ve always just done it like the old guys like my granddad and my dad,” Brown said. “We walk through the hay and kinda check if it’s dry enough. If you walk through the grass and put your foot under the windrow and you’ve got moisture on your shoe, then there’s too much moisture.”

It might be hard to wait for the hay to dry out, but Brown said it’s much more difficult if your hay burns up.

“Of course a lot of the guys that bale hay for a living, they’re in a hurry and they just want to get it baled but you need to make sure if you’re the owner of the hay that you protect it because of course it’s not worth anything if it burns. Of course, it can destroy equipment and destroy your barn.”

Campbell said the bigger threat to hay doesn’t come from internal combustion.

More often his department sees fires start from outside of the hay bale.

“Bearings out in balers, or just the dry conditions out in a hay field in general,” Campbell said. “Anything can ignite them, they can ignite from the highway.”

“We did have some hay burn at the Brown Ranch Hay Maze a couple of years ago,” Brown said. “But we had the fire marshall come out and he said someone had set it on fire.”

As temperatures increase this summer, Campbell said he’s hoping drivers will pay close attention as they’re traveling.

“Don’t flick a cigarette out, don’t be dragging a chain if you’re pulling a trailer, don’t park your car in high grass cause your catalytic converter can set it out,” Campbell said.

