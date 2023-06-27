Texas man arrested for firing gun inside Carter Co. bar
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is accused of firing a gun inside a bar in Ardmore on Saturday.
According to court documents, 35-year-old Daniel Maglionico, of Big Spring, Texas, was in the 70 West Bar in Ardmore, pointing a handgun at people. He then fired the gun.
There are no reports of injuries, court documents show.
Maglionico was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of firearm after former felony conviction and discharging a firearm in a public place.
He faces up to one year in prison and a $500 fine, if convicted.
