Wednesday: Hottest of The Week

Showers and lowers temperatures arrive this weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Upper level high pressure will make for a very warm night with most spots stopping around 80 degrees. There will be a bit of a breeze from the south around 10 mph.

Wednesday will be the hottest day with the upper high directly overhead, high temperatures ranging from around 102 in Hugo to about 109 in Ringling. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-20 mph, which will help to boost the heat. The trade-off is that somewhat drier air should reduce the heat index a few degrees across our western locations like Ardmore and Gainesville. This effect will be less noticeable farther east in the News 12 area.

Temperatures begin to slowly ease Thursday, and by the weekend we’ll have an upper trough and surface frontal boundary approach, giving us highs in the 90s and a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, severe weather potential looks very low.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

