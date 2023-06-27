Whitesboro man blames county for mosquito infestation in his backyard

Whitesboro, Texas (KXII) - “I’ve been here longer than the county yard itself, and I’ve never had a problem with mosquitoes like this,” Homeowner Billy Eggleston said.

He has lived in his house his entire life and never encountered any issues, until a few months ago when tires started piling up on the lot next to his.

The Grayson County Precinct 3 barn occupies the neighboring property.

Eggleston said standing water in the pile of tires has caused a slew of mosquitoes to invade his backyard.

“Well, they just kept getting worse and worse. More rain we got and hotter it got, now they’re bad,” he continued.

Eggleston said he tried resolving the issue multiple times.

" I reached out to the guy that got the yard out here, and he told me he didn’t have to move, basically, and then I reached out to Phyllis James once or twice too,” Eggleston explained.

Despite reaching out to County Commissioner James, there was no effort to remove the tires.

I reached out to Commissioner James for a statement, and she said: ‘There are no mosquitoes in the tires at the lot of Precinct 3 county barn located on Locust Street in Whitesboro, Texas.’

The homeowner said he likes to be outdoors, but the infestation is forcing him to stay inside.

“I’d like to sit on my porch again, at least drink coffee and maybe walk around in the evening in my shorts,” he replied.

As days grow hotter, and rainy days come and go, Eggleston said the mosquitoes continue to linger.

“I give up on trying to get them moved, but I don’t know what to do. If somebody can help me, help me. That’s all I ask,” Eggleston concluded.

