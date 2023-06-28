Texoma Local
Atoka Police find nearly 35 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka Police Officer conducted a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, wherein he found nearly 35 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the car.

According to a social media post, the vehicle was pulled over for failing to signal a lane change. The officer smelled an odor consistent with marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked the driver what it was.

The driver denied having marijuana, leading to a search of the vehicle. Officer Taylor Wood found 30 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana and three boxes that each contained 100 THC vapes in the trunk, the post states.

Atoka Police said the driver was arrested for trafficking marijuana and was taken to the Atoka County Jail.

The total weight of the marijuana was 34.68 pounds, according to Atoka Police.

