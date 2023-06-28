Texoma Local
Below 100 Degrees by Friday, Hit-And-Miss Weekend Showers

Rain timing is going to be a challenge, but a wash-out is not expected
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Conditions begin to slowly improve tomorrow with the Excessive Heat Warning of Wednesday replaced by a Heat Advisory for Thursday, so it’s a slight reduction in the heat stress, but it’s still going to be uncomfortably hot. Lows tonight upper 70s with a light southerly wind, very humid. Thursday sees sunny, hot, and hazy with most spots topping out between 98 and 102 degrees. Winds will be southerly 10-20 mph.

An upper high responsible for the heat trudges slowly eastward in the days ahead, this allows our heat to ease back below 100 degrees as we move into Friday and especially Saturday. Meanwhile, an upper-level trough approaches, bringing a chance of rain through the long weekend. Timing is a challenge, but it looks like highest rain chances will cluster around Saturday night.

However, just a few hours of change either way could impact your Saturday or Sunday in a more significant way, so we’ll be watching this closely. For now, I’ve got some chance of rain through the weekend but the highest potential on Saturday night. It will be close to seasonably hot for the first half of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

