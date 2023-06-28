City of Collinsville issues boil water notice

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The city of Collinsville issued a boil water notice Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, an 8-inch line broke Tuesday night, affecting the water pressure for the public water system.

The city said all customers should boil their water prior to consumption.

The city said they will notify customers when the water is safe to consume again.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.