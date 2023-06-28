Look before you lock: The impact heat has on your body inside a vehicle

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heat stroke after being left in a vehicle.

News 12s Kylee Dedmon sat inside of a turned off vehicle in the sun with the Collinsville Fire Chief Damon Stewart to get a feel of just how dangerous that situation is.

Within the first few moments of closing the doors and sitting in the turned off vehicle, Dedmon and Chief Stewart heart rate was already being affected.

“We are out in pretty hot temperatures already so it’s already affecting your heart rate a little bit,” Chief Stewart said. “So we are doing this scenario with two adults and if this was a small child their body core temperature would rise three to five times faster.”

So far this year, there have been eight hot car deaths reported in the U.S. with more than half of the deaths being children under 2-years-old, according to the National Safety Council.

Chief Stewart said the people that get left behind in the hot cars are the ones that are asleep and aren’t able to make sounds.

The inside of a car can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes

“Everything in this vehicle is currently over 110 degrees.” Chief Stewart

Time kept tickling, sweat kept falling, temperatures inside the car kept rising and the heart rates kept going up.

“The areas that were 115 no more than 5 minutes ago are now at 130,” Chief Stewart said. “The effect that it’s gonna have on children it’s gonna be much more aggressive than what it’s having on you as an adult.”

The News 12 camera started getting fogged up due to the humidity in the car.

“A child that is sitting next to the window is gonna see temperatures that look as high as 142 degrees, so a child sitting just inside the window is like they are sitting inside a car seat,” Chief Stewart said.

Children body core temperatures that reach 104 degrees can cause a heat stroke and when they reach 107 degrees, it can become deadly.

After 20 minutes it was time to get out.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Thursdays and Fridays have the highest death rates.

If you see a child locked in a vehicle and you know that the child is in distress, the state of Texas has the Good Samaritan Act which would allow you to break the window in the car to save the child and you won’t be prosecuted or liable for anything.

Chief Stewart said a good way to remind yourself that there is a child in the car, either put a purse or bag in the backseat so that way when you go to grab your purse you see the child, or place a stuffed animal in the front seat to help you remember.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.