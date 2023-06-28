Texoma Local
Man who killed 4 Durant teens in 2020 drunk driving crash sentenced

Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores, Hunter Ford, and Kaleb Foster were killed May 24 after a pickup...
Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores, Hunter Ford, and Kaleb Foster were killed May 24 after a pickup truck slammed into the back of their car at an intersection. All four were students at Durant High School.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of killing four Durant High School students in a drunk driving crash in May 2020 was sentenced to federal prison.

Bradley Shawn Pittman, 45, was sentenced to 405 months in prison for four counts of second-degree murder in Indian Country. The sentences will run concurrently, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

In December 2020, Pittman plead guilty to four counts of second-degree murder in Indian Country. He admitted to driving at speeds of more than 70 mph on Main Street before colliding into the back of a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light just before midnight on May 24, 2020.

Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores and Hunter Ford were all killed in the crash.

A press release states that at the time of the crash, Pittman had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, was driving on a suspended driver’s license, and had three previous DUI convictions.

Bradley Shawn Pittman was sentenced to 405 months in prison for four counts of second-degree...
Bradley Shawn Pittman was sentenced to 405 months in prison for four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that killed four Durant teens.(KXII)

