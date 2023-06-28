Oklahoma likely misspent about $30 million federal funds

Okla. (KXII) -Every year the Oklahoma auditor and inspector reviews how the state spends federal grant money and if the state complied with federal regulations.

“Whenever we find something that has been misspent, we report it back to the federal government as a question cost,” said Cindy Byrd, Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector.

2021′s audit shows Oklahoma likely misspent millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“At the root of all of these problems, the State of Oklahoma just did not properly oversee these funds,” Byrd added.

Byrd said typical years the state spends around $7 billion in federal expenditures.

In 2021, Oklahoma spent $14 billion, “it was a very sharp increase and that was due to the pandemic and the funds that Oklahoma received to help out with that,” Byrd said.

From that $14 billion, Byrd’s audit outlines that about $30 million was misspent.

The highest portion in question cost was from the Coronvairus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Out of the $1.1 billion the state spent, $12.2 million was in question cost.

“The reason we questioned it is because there was not supporting documentation to show how the funds were spent, or there was no receiving information to verify that the State of Oklahoma had actually received the goods or services we paid for”

Another expenditure in question was the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund or GEER, which was to help meet the needs of students during the pandemic; one of which was ‘the bridge the gap program.’

“That was the program where an $8 million budget was set up so that parents could have a digital wallet to buy educational expenses for their children,” Byrd said, “the person who was in charge of managing this grant did not put in the system controls to limit those expenditures.”

The audit revealed almost 20% of the purchases were spent on non-educational items such as kitchen appliances and power tools.

“I’ve went through some really serious concerns here about how these federal grants were utilized,” Byrd said, “and the state, at the end of the day, was officially responsible for all of the decision making, the monitoring, and the reporting.”

Byrd said if the federal government decides that the state has to pay back these questionable costs, it’ll come from taxpayers.

Since the audit was released, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond requested an investigation into the GEER Funds, which will unveil who was at fault.

That would be complete within the next 6 months.

