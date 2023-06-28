Texoma Local
Paris Police respond to swatting call early Tuesday morning

Paris Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, that turned out...
Paris Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, that turned out to be a swatting call.(MGN/Pexels)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, that turned out to be a swatting call.

According to a press release from Paris Police, they received a call from someone claiming that he had shot his brother and believed him to be dead.

Police said officers set up outside the residence and ordered the residents to come out.

One man came outside and told police that there was no shooting. He said that this is the third time officers have come to his house for something similar, according to the release.

The press release adds that the man believes someone hacked his brother’s Xbox and was making the swatting calls.

Paris Police said the false report is being thoroughly investigated.

