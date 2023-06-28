Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Some business owners are using fog machines to smoke out burglars

Some Chicago business owners are turning to fog machines to smoke out thieves who break into their stores. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - Some business owners in Chicago are turning to special fog machines that might smoke out thieves who break into their stories.

Theft has been a problem plaguing businesses in Chicago for years, but Mike Egel said he believes he has a solution.

Egel is with DensityUSA, the company behind a fog machine being used to deter thieves.

Their non-toxic, no grime fog technology is “successfully” being used across the world, he says, but it has just been rolled out in the U.S.

“So our line is warn, alert, repel, and the repel actually works,” Egel said.

In Chicago, theft and robbery are up this year. Theft is the highest since 2019 and robbery is the highest since 2018.

The basic model of the fog machine runs around $7,000.

“It will fill up about 1,000 square feet in roughly 16 seconds,” Egel said.

One business owner said having the machine, even though she has not had to use it, gives her “peace of mind.”

“I sleep better,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police found a body in a car on Texoma Parkway Monday afternoon.
Sherman Police find body in car Monday afternoon
The victim's families fought for over five decades to keep Easly behind bars, that fight has...
Notorious Grayson County convicted killer dies in prison
Jimmy Robertson, who was wanted for child sex crimes in Grayson County has been apprehended in...
Calera man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Arkansas
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Two Oklahoma teens were taken to the hospital Sunday after the truck they were in rolled into...
Truck rolls into Lake Texoma, two teens taken to hospital

Latest News

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th...
Daniel Penny to be arraigned in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
Nathan Hill cleans the gastrostomy tube on his son Brady, 14, at their home in Meridian,...
Families worry over the future of Medicaid caregiver payments that were expanded during the pandemic
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Some Chicago business owners are turning to fog machines to smoke out thieves who break into...
Fog machine aims to smoke out burglars