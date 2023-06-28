Texoma fights back against mosquitoes

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Mosquitoes can be more than just annoying, they can be deadly.

Martin Edlund is the CEO of Malaria No More and he said that mosquito-transferred diseases are very sensitive to changes in our environment.

“Mosquito borne diseases like malaria and dengue are some of the most climate sensitive diseases, even small changes in temperature, rainfall humidity can lead to these diseases being transmitted,” Edlund said.

For the first time in 20 years, malaria has appeared in the United States. There have been 5 cases in 2023, with four in Florida and one in Texas.

Dr. Celine Gounder is the editor-at-large at KFF Health News and she said that the risk of getting mosquito-transmitted diseases is getting higher.

“The risk for getting malaria here in this country is higher than it used to be,” Gounder said. “And that is really concerning.”

West Nile virus is also a concern. A mosquito pool in McKinney recently tested positive for the virus and the city is planning to spray designated areas on Monday.

Meanwhile, other North Texas cities are taking matters into their own hands.

The city of Howe worked with Noble Resources Pest Control to fog for mosquitoes on Tuesday night.

The fogging they deployed is designed to control the mosquito population by killing females to prevent them from reproducing.

The city of Sherman takes a different approach. According to the city’s website, they do not spray for mosquitos “because of the risk to humans, pets, and plant life.”

Sonja Swiger is an AgriLife Extension Service Entomologist at Texas A&M and she said that people should not be worried about their health with this fogging.

“It’s all right to be concerned, but these are products that are tested and they are regulated, and the droplet size is minimal,” Swiger said. “So the impact to us is little to none, to be really honest.”

Swiger also said that fogging is a very effective way to control the population and the risk of these mosquitoes.

“Obviously you are spraying out chemicals, but these are necessary tools that are needed to control those mosquitoes because the adult mosquito just really has very few to no predators,” Swiger said.

