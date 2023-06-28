Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tree-killing Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Cooke County

Emerald Ash Borer (Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Emerald Ash Borer (Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation) (KY3)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Texas A&M Forest Service has confirmed the presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) in Cooke County.

According to a press release, Texas A&M Forest Service collected several adult beetle specimens in the county and tentatively identified them as EAB. The beetles were collected in an EAB trap that is part of a state monitoring program run each year.

The invasive bug has killed millions of trees across 35 states since it first showed up in the United States in 2002.

“EAB is a major threat to urban, suburban and rural forests as it aggressively kills ash trees within two to three years after infestation,” said Allen Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Forest Health Coordinator.

The infestation can be spread unintentionally through firewood or movement of cut wood. Quarantines help reduce the spread of the beetles by restricting the movement of any woody ash material leaving the quarantined area.

Due to the trap’s proximity to Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Forestry Services has been notified, according to the release.

Texas A&M Forest Service said signs of the bugs include dead branches near the top of the tree, leafy shoots sprouting from the trunk, bark splits exposing S-shaped larval galleries, extensive woodpecker activities and D-shaped exit holes.

EAB photos and resources can be found here.

Found in trees infested with EAB
Found in trees infested with EAB(Metro Tree Advisory Committee)
Found in trees infested with EAB
Found in trees infested with EAB(Metro Tree Advisory Committee)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police found a body in a car on Texoma Parkway Monday afternoon.
Sherman Police find body in car Monday afternoon
The victim's families fought for over five decades to keep Easly behind bars, that fight has...
Notorious Grayson County convicted killer dies in prison
Jimmy Robertson, who was wanted for child sex crimes in Grayson County has been apprehended in...
Calera man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Arkansas
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Now, his grandson Chris Hix is bringing Little Ernie’s back to life, but this time it’s on...
Denison family-owned restaurant makes a comeback in truck form

Latest News

Atoka Police Officer Taylor Wood conducted a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning,...
Atoka Police find nearly 35 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Paris Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, that turned out...
Paris Police respond to swatting call early Tuesday morning
Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores, Hunter Ford, and Kaleb Foster were killed May 24 after a pickup...
Man who killed 4 Durant teens in 2020 drunk driving crash sentenced
The city of Collinsville issued a boil water notice Wednesday morning.
City of Collinsville issues boil water notice