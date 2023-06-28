Tree-killing Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Cooke County

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Texas A&M Forest Service has confirmed the presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) in Cooke County.

According to a press release, Texas A&M Forest Service collected several adult beetle specimens in the county and tentatively identified them as EAB. The beetles were collected in an EAB trap that is part of a state monitoring program run each year.

The invasive bug has killed millions of trees across 35 states since it first showed up in the United States in 2002.

“EAB is a major threat to urban, suburban and rural forests as it aggressively kills ash trees within two to three years after infestation,” said Allen Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Forest Health Coordinator.

The infestation can be spread unintentionally through firewood or movement of cut wood. Quarantines help reduce the spread of the beetles by restricting the movement of any woody ash material leaving the quarantined area.

Due to the trap’s proximity to Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Forestry Services has been notified, according to the release.

Texas A&M Forest Service said signs of the bugs include dead branches near the top of the tree, leafy shoots sprouting from the trunk, bark splits exposing S-shaped larval galleries, extensive woodpecker activities and D-shaped exit holes.

EAB photos and resources can be found here.

Found in trees infested with EAB (Metro Tree Advisory Committee)

Found in trees infested with EAB (Metro Tree Advisory Committee)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.