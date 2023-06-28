Texoma Local
Ways to decrease your utility bill over the summer

Texoma Council of Governments may be able to help with those summertime bills.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma Council of Governments’ Judy Fullylove said TCOG may be able to help with those summertime bills.

Utility Assistance Program is designed to help pay people’s utility bills. It’s a co-pay program, for those who are 150% of poverty level,” Fullylove shared.

Eligibility is determined by income and the number of people in your household.

For example, a family of four would need to have a maximum income of $45,000 to qualify.

" It’s based annually from January on the calendar year, from January to December. So, if they apply, for instance, in July, they would get assistance from July to December of this year,” Fullylove explained.

Once approved, qualified applicants are given a lump sum to pay their monthly utility bill.

“It benefits people tremendously, especially elderly and disabled households and households with children younger than five,” she continued.

If you don’t qualify for the assistance program, there are other ways to save.

“Don’t run your oven between 2:00 and 7:00 pm. Try not to use your washer and dryer during the, you know, the high heat times of the day,” Public Utility Commissions’ Chris Burch said.

He shared that even raising your AC by two degrees during peak times can save energy.

“I would say between 75 and 77 is kind of the sweet spot to try to keep it at a manageable level,” Burch shared.

He suggests Texas residents try Power To Choose | Home when picking a power provider.

" It’s designed for customers to go out and try to find what’s going to work the best for them,” Burch replied.

