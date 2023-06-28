Wilson N. Jones announces another new owner

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, the Wilson N. Jones CEO, Julie Stumberg, announced American Healthcare Systems is the new buyer of the hospital.

This is just over one month after Stumberg told News 12 there was a different new buyer, Integrated Care Technologies. It is not clear why that deal fell through.

The American Healthcare Systems CEO, Mike Sarian, said the California-based company has already started making improvements at WNJ.

“We brought the necessary supplies, we brought medication and everything necessary to operate the hospital,” Sarian said, “How could you operate a house with no supplies? It doesn’t make sense.”

Sarian said taking care of his employees as well as providing them with the tools they need is his top priority.

“I’m going to support my employees, they’re my employees, it’s my obligation to take care of them,” Sarian said.

He said the company’s mission is to revitalize struggling hospitals.

“Unfortunately it was in a situation that was inevitable to go into bankruptcy,” Sarian said.

He said they have been successful in saving suffering hospitals in Missouri, North Carolina and Illinois.

As for reopening the labor and delivery unit, Sarian said the company will be reviewing the reasons for the closure.

3:19 “We have to get to the bottom of it, find out why and correct those problems,” Sarian said.

WNJ was bought by Alecto in 2014. Prior to that, it was purchased by Texas Health Resources in 2010. However, Sarian says his company is here to stay.

“We are part of this community, we are not going anywhere, we’re not going to shut down anything,” Sarian said.

Stumberg also ensures Texoma that WNJ will continue to serve the community.

“Wilson N. Jones is doing well. We’re open. We’re here to take care of you,” Stumberg said.

She said an event will be held at the hospital on July 12 with the new owners to share more.

