Alcohol, heat and water activities: A dangerous cocktail

Some may consider an ideal Fourth of July weekend spent on the water with a drink in hand. However, the combination of heat, alcohol and water can actually be a
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some may consider an ideal Fourth of July weekend spent on the water with a drink in hand. However, the combination of heat, alcohol and water can actually be a dangerous cocktail.

Doctor, James Frame, said in an extremely hot environment, people will naturally drink more water due to water loss that occurs through sweating.

Adding alcohol into the mix triples the rate at which we lose water.

“So we dehydrate faster,” Frame said.

Frame said this can cause illnesses including heat exhaustion that can progress into heat stroke. 30% of heat stroke victims do not survive.

5:04 “The patients become nauseous, lightheaded, dizzy, they’re sweating very profusely, the heart rate starts to pick up,” Frame said.

Making it important to quickly do three things - Get into a cool environment, apply cold compresses and drink fluids.

Frame said if after 30 minutes a person’s condition has not improved, it’s time to go to the emergency room.

While the combination of alcohol and heat can be detrimental to our health, engaging in certain activities is an added risk.

Texas State Game Warden, Daron Blackerby said water is one of these factors. He said the department has often seen drowning and boating accidents as a result of drinking on the lake.

“You’re putting people’s lives in danger and yourself in danger,” Blackerby said.

Blackerby said Game Wardens will be on the local lakes this summer to ensure safety.

“Just having the presence out there hopefully deters a little bit of people when they see our boats,” Blackerby said.

So as we cruise into the holiday weekend, remember to hydrate while you celebrate.

