BNSF project plans in Gunter

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - BNSF Railway is planning to build a logistic center in Gunter, Texas that will take up hundreds of acres of land.

BNSF are always looking for new opportunities to improve and expand their business and add value to the surrouning community. “It is a logistics center, which is essentially there to rail, serve customers who are doing light manufacturing.” Says Jeanelle David, BNSF’s executive director of public affairs.

It’s partnering with small cities like Gunter to give it’s customers the most accessible and speedy service possible while benefiting the community.

Jeanelle says that “it will bring jobs to this area, it’ll bring economic growth, things like that. And typically, when a big company like ours comes in to an area like this, it allows more businesses to be attracted here, which is always. Good for the city and provides tax benefits as well.”

Just about five minutes from Gunter City Hall, the location was picked based on the accessibility to the mainline. Jeanelle claims this mode of transportation is the most safe and environmental friendly. “We can move almost 500 miles, one ton, 500 miles on a single tank of diesel fuel” she says.

Tuesday evening, BNSF hosted community meeting to provide information about its proposed logistic center and get community feedback. “We want them to reach out to us, so we want them to ask us question, so that we can dismal spell anything that may be untrue about the project, but also help provide clarity and greater information about a project like this one.” Jeanelle says.

If this new plan is approved, the railroad tracks that run through Gunter could possibly deliver a change that not all residents like. They say it will change their agricultural and residential community to one that’s more industrial.

Angie Rich and her family have been living in Gunter for 23 years and she says that “[they] came out here because it was a nice, quiet community with lots of farmland, open space, very quiet community, no industry. And [they] enjoy the calmness and the small town atmosphere.”

“I feel like I’ve been hit by literally a train.” Angie says. She claims that Tuesday’s meeting was the community’s first invitation to hear about the plans and before this meeting, there was a lack of community involvement in the project. “There was no mailings. There was no postings on the website. There was no informative sessions.” she explains.

Her biggest concern is the around-the-clock operation of the logistics center since “there’ll be the noise level, [and] pollution sound. It just goes on and on and nobody’s being respectful to the people who already are residing there for a very long time.”

Angie says she’s planning to contact state and local officials to voice her opinion and encourages others to day the same. “Reach out to the Attorney General. That’s what I’ll be doing.” She wants people to get on social media and send over their protests. She claims that the city of Gunter doesn’t think their residents care about these developments, but wants to ensure that the city knows that they do.

I reached out to Gunter City Leaders who were unavailable to comment at this time.

