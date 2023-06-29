Drunk driver who killed 4 Durant teens in 2020 crash sentenced

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - It is a tragedy that Durant will always remember. Four friends in a single car were struck by a drunk driver.

Bradley Pittman was driving the car that slammed into them. The crash killed all four of the Durant high school students.

On Wednesday, Pittman was sentenced to just under 34 years in federal prison on four counts of second-degree murder.

Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores, Hunter Ford, and Kaleb Foster were stopped at an intersection in May 2020 when Pittman crashed into the back of their car, throwing the teen’s vehicle more than 500 feet from the spot of the collision.

Pittman was driving at speeds of more than 70 mph before the accident.

Pittman’s blood alcohol content at the time was .295, just under four times the legal limit of .08.

In the three years since the accident, the Durant community has focused on honoring the memory of the boys and the impact they had.

On the first and second anniversaries of the tragedy, friends and family hosted a candle light vigil.

The community also donated a monument at the site where their car finally stopped. The monument was unveiled in March 2021.

Even though the case is officially closed, the memory of Jack, Fernando, Hunter, and Kaleb is something that will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who knew them.

