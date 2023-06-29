Fireworks may trigger PTSD in some veterans

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “You can have an event that happened 20 years ago, and a reminder can trigger the same sense of threat, danger, terror, anger,” Psychologist, Dr. Robert Cuyler said.

Certain sounds like the blast of fireworks can trigger a negative response for those dealing with PTSD.

“They have panic when they are exposed to traumatic reminders because their brain is in defense, fight or flight mode, and the body kind of takes over and goes into overdrive,” Dr. Cuyler explained.

Local veteran, Richard Poolaw served in Iraq in 2003, he understands why some veterans struggle and offers advice on how to cope.

“You just got to learn how to meditate it and ground yourself and work through it. Talk to people, pick up the phone,” Poolaw expressed.

Dr. Cuyler said at times people stereotype PTSD in veterans, thinking they can be hostile when triggered.

“That’s only very rarely the case, and for most people, they suffer in silence, and they pay the price,” Dr. Cuyler explained.

As we gear up for all of the 4th of July celebration, Dr. Cuyler said be mindful of the ones who could be having a hard time.

“PTSD is not something to be scared of. It’s something that we can help people learn how to learn how to master and hopefully even overcome,” Dr. Cuyler replied.

