Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

First responders foster abandoned kittens after animal shelter forced to close

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and...
Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.(Edmond 911)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (Gray News) – When an animal shelter in Oklahoma was forced to temporarily close, first responders took matters into their own hands.

According to the Edmond Police Department, the local animal shelter is temporarily closed to the public due to an illness outbreak among the shelter dogs – which means no visitors, no adoptions and no intakes.

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go last Saturday – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for...
Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.(Edmond 911)

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.

In an update on Monday, dispatchers said all three kittens have since been adopted.

The Edmond Animal Shelter closed on June 5 and remains closed until further notice, but officials said the dogs who tested positive for illness have continued to improve daily.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The announcement of a new owner is just one month after the announcement of a different new...
Wilson N. Jones announces another new owner
Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores, Hunter Ford, and Kaleb Foster were killed May 24 after a pickup...
Man who killed 4 Durant teens in 2020 drunk driving crash sentenced
New boaters may be coming to Lake Texoma, making it important to be aware on the water.
New boat club opens on Lake Texoma
The hall will close on Friday at 8 p.m.
Railyard Food Hall and Bar set to close
Now, his grandson Chris Hix is bringing Little Ernie’s back to life, but this time it’s on...
Denison family-owned restaurant makes a comeback in truck form

Latest News

Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France sends tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after deadly police shooting of teenager
FILE - Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court,...
Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says
A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate