Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

(Source: MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Taylor, Steven William, 02/17/1991 of Denison, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft

Joaquin, Max Shane, 06/03/1994 of Whitesboro, UUMV 7/29/2022

Watkins, Travis Edward, 12/22/1993 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 12/25/2022

Mendoza, Anguel, 11/12/2005 of Sherman, Poss CS (DFZ) ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 2/14/2023

Andino, Liberty, 03/29/1979 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 4/28/2023

Coulson, Michelle Antoinette, 08/14/1989 of Denton, Bail Jumping & FTA 5/19/2023

Beshirs, Samuel David Jr, 03/11/1974 of Sumner, Bail Jumping & FTA 12/29/2022

Daniel, Justin Shane, 06/04/2004 of Savoy, Bail Jumping & FTA 5/4/2023

Dewitt, Bradley Wayne Sr, 10/31/1986 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 3/23/2023

Smith, Shelby Renae, 01/26/1988 of Sadler, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 4/15/2023

Golson, Cedric Jarvis, 03/31/1989 of Bonham, Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon; Ct. 3 Escape While Arrested/Confined Felony 4/15/2023

Brady, Cody Brian, 07/11/1981 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/1/2023

Probst, Charles Michael, 06/02/1970 of Sherman, Theft of Serv >=$2,500<$30k 11/17/2020

McNealy, Demarco Treshawn, 09/01/2003 of Denison, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh 6/27/2022

McNealy, Demarco Treshawn, 09/01/2003 of Denison, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k 4/14/2023

Woodard, Bralyn John, 03/08/2004 of Denison, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k 4/14/2023

Peters, Henry III, 01/23/2006 of Denison, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k 4/14/2023

Posey, Brittney Edwin, 09/29/1999 of Sherman, Burglary of Habitation 10/16/2022

Hughs, Joann Desiree, 04/11/1987 of Colbert, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/16/2023

Mullis, Daylee Nashin, 12/20/1994 of Celina, Agg Assault w/DW 4/24/2023

Ogilby, Jared Layne, 04/29/1982 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth 4/17/2023

Holland, Jacob Tanner, 02/17/1993 of Durant, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/17/2023

Burton, Robert Scott, 12/31/1980 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/13/2023

Sneed, Zavion Tyral, 12/20/1997 of Ft. Worth, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 4 Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 5 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 5/13/2022

Sanders, James Author III, 05/26/1998 of Ft. Worth, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 4 Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 5 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 5/13/2022

Sanders, John Oliver, 01/26/1996 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 4 Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 5 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 5/13/2022

Sneed, Antony, 10/30/2000 of Ft. Worth, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 4 Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 5 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 5/13/2022

Sanders, Brendon Ray, 02/28/2002 of Ft. Worth, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 4 Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 5 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 5/13/2022

Hunter, Justin Ray, 05/01/1982 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/2/2023

Amey, Montrell Davon, 10/21/1992 of Allen, Ct. 1 Theft of Serv>=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 2 Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card <5 1/17/2023

Smallwood, Jonathan, 10/18/1974 of Denison, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 3/15/2023

Culley, Ty Christopher, 11/29/1995 of Denison, Ct. 1 Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 2 Obstruction or Retaliation 1/9/2023

Sampson, Johnny Curtis, 07/02/1980 of Sherman, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 7/2/2021

Lamb, Megan Nicole, 03/22/1992 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 2/15/2023

McGlothlin, Kevin Blake, 02/01/1993 of Denison, Ct 1 Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 3/25/2023

McGlothlin, Kevin Blake, 02/01/1993 of Denison, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 4/11/2023

Hampton, Treyvone Deshaun, 09/22/1995 of Pulaski, Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k 8/21/2022

Dixon, Stacy Lamar, 02/09/1990 of Woodson, Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k 8/21/2022

Schaefer, Chance Don, 10/15/1976 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/12/2023

Schultz, Robert Donald, 05/03/1984 of Plano, Theft Prop < $2,500 2/More Prev Conv 10/18/2022

Olszewski, Ryan James, 01/06/1999 of Sherman, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 2/3/2023

Sidebottom, Max James, 12/15/1997 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Assault Peace Officer 4/2/2023

Peck, Samantha Jo, 10/17/1988 of Rickman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 1/24/2023

Rodriguez, Alvaro Rascon, 07/25/1989 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 11/15/2022

Rodriguez, Alvaro Rascon, 07/25/1989 of Denison, Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Meth 11/28/2022

Cross, Anna Kathlene, 02/18/1982 of Southmayd, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 6/5/2021

Cole, Michael Duane, 01/05/1985 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/13/2023

Nava, Erick Delcampo, 07/30/1979 of Sherman, Poss CS DFZ 481.115 ‐ Meth 2/22/2023

Hendricks, Mary Kaylene, 11/19/1993 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 UUMV 2/6/2023

Jackson, Edward Len, 09/16/1970 of McKinney, Theft of Firearm 2/4/2023

Ramos, Carmelo Carrera, 05/24/1979 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/10/2023

