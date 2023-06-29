Heat Advisory Until 8pm

It’s not as bad as an Excessive Heat Warning, but Texoma will yet again be hot enough to warrant at Heat Advisory for the day. Temperatures will near 100 degrees with the Heat Index “Feels Like” temperature soaring closer to 106 today. Winds will be more noticeable today out of the southwest with speeds between 10-20mph.

The Heat Dome causing these ridiculously hot temperatures is starting to move to the East, which will cause temperature to slowly drop going into the weekend. Also helping the temperatures drop are some low rain chances this weekend. Right now Saturday evening looks like the best bet for some scattered showers. Don’t expect a wash out by any means.

We’re keeping an eye on 4th of July rain chances as there is a low chance for some scattered showers for the holiday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

