Heat Eases, Some Chance of Rain This Weekend

Another mostly clear and hazy night, lows upper 70s, light SSE wind. Friday features hazy and hot skies, but Heat Advisories are discontinued, there will still be some hefty heat with highs in the near-100 degree range and Heat Indexes to 104 degrees. Winds SSW 10-20 mph.

A weak upper trough and an equally feeble surface front bring a chance of showers or thunderstorms this weekend, highest rain chances still appear to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Slightly hotter than average weather can be expected next week, but it looks like we’ll generally be below 100 for that time frame.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

