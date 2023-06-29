Marietta Police Stop 166lbs of Illegal Marijuana Trafficking

Marietta, Oklahoma (KXII) - What started as a routine traffic stop turned into one of the biggest drug busts in Marietta history.

During an early morning traffic stop off Interstate 35 just south of Marietta on Thursday, law enforcement officers noticed the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. With help from Lighthorse PD a K9 was dispatched and the vehicle was searched for any illegal substances.

Officers found 166 individually vacuumed sealed packages of marijuana in several large trash bags placed inside the vehicle.

“This is one of the largest amounts we’ve ever seen,” Marietta Police Chief Brett Harris said. “I believe that it may be the second largest bust in Marietta that we have ever seen in Marietta’s history, which is really exciting for us.”

Sun Di Li was promptly arrested and taken to the Love County Jail where he is expected to be charged with marijuana trafficking.

“This type of stuff being transported through Marietta it affects our citizens, it affects our business owners, we have legal marijuana in Marietta and that affects those business owners because they don’t want to see the illegal stuff going as much as we do, because it affects their business,” Chief Harris stated.

Chief Harris says that drug trafficking in small Texoma towns is more common than you may think, “Drugs are often carried down I35 which goes through Marietta, obviously were a halfway point between Oklahoma City and Dallas... if they’re going through that area, then they’re going through Marietta as well...”

But the Marietta Police Department are working diligently to keep it off the streets.

”I think the community just needs to be aware that this kind of thing does happen even in the small town of Marietta,” Chief Harris said. “As far as what to report if you do see anything, just like any other crime if you see something that seems strange, then definitely report that to us either by dialing 911 or dialing a non emergency number and letting us investigate that further.”

