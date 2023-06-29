Texoma Local
Sherman and Denison picked outside playoff picture by DCTF

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman and Denison were each picked to finish just outside the playoff picture in the latest edition of Texas Football Magazine.

The Bearcats were picked to finish sixth in district 6-5A I behind four Frisco schools. Selected playoff teams included Lone Star, Reedy, Wakeland and Heritage. There are nine teams in Sherman’s district.

The Yellow Jackets were selected fifth in their district. Denison fell behind Melissa, Lovejoy, Terrell and Crandall. The Jackets were just outside the playoff picture in their eight team district.

