Ardmore Police seize 58 pounds of marijuana
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police announced a major pot bust Friday.
According to the Ardmore Police Facebook page, their Criminal Interdiction Unit seized 58 pounds of trafficked marijuana during a routine traffic stop with assistance from K9 Ragnar.
Ardmore Police said they also took two illegal guns and an additional six pounds of black market marijuana off the streets later that night.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.