Ardmore Police seize 58 pounds of marijuana

Ardmore Police announced a major pot bust Friday.
Ardmore Police announced a major pot bust Friday.(City of Ardmore Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police announced a major pot bust Friday.

According to the Ardmore Police Facebook page, their Criminal Interdiction Unit seized 58 pounds of trafficked marijuana during a routine traffic stop with assistance from K9 Ragnar.

Ardmore Police said they also took two illegal guns and an additional six pounds of black market marijuana off the streets later that night.

Our Criminal Interdiction Unit seized 58 lbs of trafficked marijuana with K9 Ragnar during a routine traffic stop. At...

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Friday, June 30, 2023

