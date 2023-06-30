Texoma Local
Carter County puts up sobriety checkpoints ahead of Independence Day weekend

Sobriety checkpoints will be in place in Carter County Friday night from 7:30 P.M. to 2:30 A.M.
Sobriety checkpoints will be in place in Carter County Friday night from 7:30 P.M. to 2:30 A.M.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Sobriety checkpoints will be in place in Carter County Friday night from 7:30 P.M. to 2:30 A.M.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Saftey announced that Carter County will see more officers on the road Friday night to look out for impaired drivers.

Officers from many departments will be stationed before and after the checkpoint to keep the roads safe.

