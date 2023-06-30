Denison man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting police officer

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is headed to prison after cutting the neck of a police officer with a saw blade.

According to a press release from Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith, Robert Burton, 42, got a sentence of 20 years after pleading guilty to assaulting a public servant.

The assault happened on September 17, 2022, when Denison Police were called to a car dealership at 2 A.M.

There, officers found Burton carrying two backpacks, and Burton proceeded to take off when officers told him to stop.

While struggling with one of the officers after a chase, Burton struck the officer in the neck with a saw.

Burton admitted to stealing catalytic converters, and police found a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket when they arrested him.

The injured officer only suffered a minor cut in the incident.

