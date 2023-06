WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash near Whitewright late Thursday night.

According to Whitewright police, the crash happened when a car tried to turn off of South Sears Road onto Highway 69 when it was struck by a truck heading Northbound.

The driver of the car was killed, but the truck driver was not seriously hurt.

