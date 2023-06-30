Texoma Local
First responder lunch held in Sherman

Every day our first responders and healthcare workers take care of us, and Thursday, one local group returned the favor.
By Erin Pellet and KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Every day our first responders and healthcare workers take care of us, and Thursday, one local group returned the favor.

Home Hospice held it’s 4th annual First Responder Drive-thru lunch.

It gives these heroes a chance to grab a free lunch and some treats during their busy days.

“We buy the food, and we buy all the products, and then they all show up in these little tents, sweating their little selves to death so they can feed all of our first responders, absolutely amazing,” Event coordinator Toni Wheeler said.

The hospice center partnered with other healthcare centers and the Bloodmobile to make the event happen.

