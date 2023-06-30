Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Highest Saturday Rain Chances in Western Texoma

...but all of the News 12 viewing area will see some potential for rain or thunderstorms through Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to be in a hit-and-miss configuration this weekend; the first round of potential precipitation is expected to arrive Saturday morning as an upper trough passes, and it’s most likely to impact our northern and western reaches of the News 12 viewing area. This means your odds for rain will be much higher in Ada and Ardmore than they will be in Durant, Sherman-Denison, or Paris. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s with a southerly breeze about 10 mph. The trough will tend to break up later in the day.

As for temperatures, they should range just slightly above average in the mid 90s with southwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph. A weak and slow-moving cold front arrives Saturday night and Sunday keep things unsettled enough for a few more showers or thunderstorms. One again, we’re not expecting widespread heavy rainfall, but random thunderstorms here or there.

A continued low-end (20%) chance of showers continues in the forecast through Independence Day. Temperatures will run seasonably hot, generally in the mid-90s. A stronger upper-air trough brings our highest rain chance of the 7-day period next Thursday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The announcement of a new owner is just one month after the announcement of a different new...
Wilson N. Jones announces another new owner
It is a tragedy that Durant will always remember. Four friends in a single car were struck by a...
Drunk driver who killed 4 Durant teens in 2020 crash sentenced
Arrest warrants filed in viral Paris assault video
The hall will close on Friday at 8 p.m.
Railyard Food Hall and Bar set to close
Unlike the City of Denison, Sherman doesn’t have an ordinance to protect trees.
Sherman residents concerned with deforestation

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Thurs, June 29
Full Morning Weather 6/28/2023
Overnight Weather: June 27, 2023
Full Morning Weather 6/27/2023