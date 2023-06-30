Highest Saturday Rain Chances in Western Texoma

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to be in a hit-and-miss configuration this weekend; the first round of potential precipitation is expected to arrive Saturday morning as an upper trough passes, and it’s most likely to impact our northern and western reaches of the News 12 viewing area. This means your odds for rain will be much higher in Ada and Ardmore than they will be in Durant, Sherman-Denison, or Paris. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s with a southerly breeze about 10 mph. The trough will tend to break up later in the day.

As for temperatures, they should range just slightly above average in the mid 90s with southwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph. A weak and slow-moving cold front arrives Saturday night and Sunday keep things unsettled enough for a few more showers or thunderstorms. One again, we’re not expecting widespread heavy rainfall, but random thunderstorms here or there.

A continued low-end (20%) chance of showers continues in the forecast through Independence Day. Temperatures will run seasonably hot, generally in the mid-90s. A stronger upper-air trough brings our highest rain chance of the 7-day period next Thursday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

