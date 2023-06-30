Texoma Local
How to manage your pet’s firework anxiety

The 4th of July brings hot weather, patriotic swim trunks, cookouts, and fireworks. However, the loud explosions can cause serious problems for your pets.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 4th of July brings hot weather, patriotic swim trunks, cookouts, and fireworks.

However, the loud explosions can cause serious problems for the smallest members of your household.

It’s a condition called firework anxiety, and Lori Moore from Canyon Creek Family Vet says it’s caused by the loud cracks and pops of 4th of July celebrations.

“Their hearing is way more sensitive than yours and ours,” Moore said. “When they hear that boom from the fireworks, that’s what scares them the most.”

Those loud noises can cause pets like cats and dogs to get extremely anxious.

“They can get what’s called stress diarrhea,” Moore said. “They can make themselves sick from it. They can become destructive where if they are locked in a room or in a cage. They can destroy their cage, destroy whatever’s in that room, even the door, the carpet.”

Moore says that there are a few ways to keep your pet calm like turning up the TV to drown out the sudden blasts of fireworks.

“Putting them in a comfortable space, if you want to put your dog to bed, putting them to bed earlier than you normally would, doing everything early, feeding them early, just kind of being proactive for the event,” Moore said.

Some medication can also help, but it’s important to consult your veterinarian before giving anything to your pets.

“There are over the counter supplements that you can give that are very effective.”

For more information about firework anxiety or medications for your pets, you can call Canyon Creek Family Vet at 903-893-0163 or visit their website.

