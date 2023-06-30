Investigation clears McCurtain County Sheriff of wrongdoing

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A probe from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation into McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy found no evidence of criminal acts or misconduct that would warrant his removal from office.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, Governor Kevin Stitt ordered the investigation after a recording surfaced of Clardy and other McCurtain County officials making racist comments.

“While I understand this outcome may be frustrating to you after calling for the Sheriff’s resignation and removal, it is the only appropriate conclusion under the law,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond wrote in a letter to Governor Stitt.

“Regardless, there is no provision of law in Oklahoma to throw elected officials out of office merely for saying something offensive,” Drummond added.

Clardy has refused to resign from his position.

Drummond encouraged Governor Stitt to use his voice to appeal to citizens to vote Clardy out of office.

