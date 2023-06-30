KXII All American Blood Drive recap

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The KXII All American blood drive happens every summer, but this year, Texoma Regional Blood Center’s Tia Jones said it was extra special.

It was held in honor of her late mother, who passed away from leukemia.

” She lost her battle in October, and she was a donor here and received many blood products and platelets,” Jones explained.

Jones said donating blood helps in more ways than most people might think.

” Seeing the difference between a cancer patient prior to a blood donation or transfusion to after a blood transfusion is a huge difference,” Jones shared.

Local firefighter, Jason Lankford, said he’s been donating for years now, and after Friday’s donation, he’s almost donated nine gallons of blood.

He said blood donations are especially useful around the holidays.

“Around the fourth, there’s a lot of accidents and things like that that people need blood and plasma and platelets and stuff,” Lankford said.

Just donating one time can save up to three lives, but it can also be beneficial to the donor.

“It’s basically like an oil change for your body. So, it does help regenerate new red blood cells. It can help lower blood pressure; it can help with a lot of different health benefits,” Jones replied.

If you missed out on Friday’s blood drive, click here for information on how to donate anytime this summer.

A look at the All- American Blood Drive

