Oklahomans impacted by storms have more time to apply for SNAP Benefits

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahomans have extra time to apply for SNAP benefits for food losses related to the June 17 severe storms.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced that a federal waiver gives Oklahomans in 32 counties have until July 7 to apply for replacement benefits.

Residents in the Texoma counties of Atoka, Carter, Choctaw, Johnston, McCurtain, and Pushmataha are eligible for this application.

Customers who have already applied or received replacement benefits will not get additional benefits.

Residents who are not SNAP recipients could still be eligible for benefits if they lost food because of the storms.

Anyone who needs to apply or wants more information can do so at OKDHSLive.org.

