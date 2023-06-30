Pottsboro Little Leaguers headed to State Tournament

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - In Pottsboro, the Cardinals All-Star 8U Baseball team has been absolutely red hot as the little leaguers have run the table throughout the post-season so far, lifting them to a battle with the big dogs in this year’s Texas state tournament.

To get to this point, the Cardinals have had to be the definition of perfection. Winning eight straight to capture the Division II AA North Region Championship this year, showing everyone around how they do it on the diamond out in Pottsboro. The 8U All-Stars now turn their attention to the Texas state tournament, with action set to begin July 7th in Longview for Randy Jackson and his group who are looking forward to hopefully getting some wins.

“Well, we started this team out, really playing some select tournaments throughout the season before we ever picked our all-stars,” said Jackson. “So, it’s kind of helped us gel together and play as a team. We’re just looking for wins, we’ve got two games that separate us from going to Mississippi for the World Series and we’re hoping we can pull it out. I think they can do it.”

“We’re pretty used to it, and it just feels good,” said Pottsboro First Baseman Knox Jackson.

Along with some other fun activities on their trip out east.

“Playing, being able to get guys out at home and the hotel,” said Pottsboro Catcher Jackson Shields.

