Slight Heat Relief for the Weekend

The last day of June will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s, but those pesky Heat Index numbers between 105-110 from earlier this week will go away. So the temperature is going to be what it feels like, which is some slight relief. Winds will still be out of the South throughout the day, which combined with sunny skies will make for an objectively hot end to June.

Thankfully it doesn’t look like the beginning of July will be following this hotter than normal trend during the end of June. A very weak front will work its way through Texoma on Saturday. It will cause some thunderstorms to initiate with the best chances Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Some scattered storms will be possible during the day on Saturday as well. Even if you don’t see rain in your area, cloud cover will greatly increase from Friday into Saturday. This will provide some more cooling so high temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

Cloud cover will remain through the holiday weekend, but temperatures will steadily rise back to highs in the upper 90s. Rain chances remain low but possible for the 4th of July. Again, rain chances would be scattered and brief if they do occur. No wash out or severe storms are in the forecast.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

