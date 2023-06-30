Staying Safe on the Waters this 4th of July

Lake Murray, Oklahoma (KXII) - With the Fourth of July around the corner, many people in Texoma are heading to Lake Murray for a fun-filled holiday of camping, swimming, and boating. While the lake can be a fun and exciting way to spend your day, it is important to remember to be safe before hitting the waters.

Megan Winchester with the Lake Murray Marina says it is important to be aware of your surroundings when heading out to the lake.

“There’s a lot of boats out on the fourth, the water is really choppy because of the boats,” advised Winchester. “So just paying attention to where you’re at and making sure that you’re safe and having life jackets on and making sure everything is in your boat, even for out lake patrol.”

Winchester says that life jackets can help save lives, and Lake Murray has several life jacket stations posted around the beach areas.

“Life jackets is a really big thing, life jackets on your kids, its very important for that, because a lot of things can happen with kids around water,” Winchester stated.

Swimming is a favorite pastime for Texomans to cool off in the lake, but it is important to take precautions.

Local Lake Murray camper Thomas Kirkham gives advice to staying safe this holiday, “Know your limits when you go out there and you start swimming, don’t go way out there and swim until you’re exhausted and you cant make it back.”

Jose Perez was out enjoying a great afternoon with family and friends, and offers more advice to lake goers, “Wear some shoes for the lake, because there are a lot of rocks in there that can cut your feet and you never know what is going to happen in there as well.”

Whether camping, swimming, or boating, it is important to remember to be self-aware when adult beverages are involved.

“A lot of people are drinking or doing stuff like that,” Winchester adds, “so just make sure that you have a good state of mind whenever you’re out there.”

“Just be careful on the road as well, always have a designated driver and don’t drink and drive,” Perez warned.

