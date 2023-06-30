Texoma Local
Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in higher education

People in Texas and others around the country are concerned about the impact of the decision made by the Supreme Court today.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“This decision make no mistake about it, is going to make it harder for black students and students of color to be considered for admission in public and private institutions,” says Steven Horsford, congressional black caucus chair and Nevada representative. He calls into question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court based on their ruling. “They have rolled back 45 years of precedent, in taking race, conscious preference into, consideration as one, of many factors in accepting a student for admission.”

Former Denison city councilman and Vice President of NAACP Rayce Guess describes the decision as “earth shattering” and is concerned about the impact it will have on students seeking college admission based on academics alone. “It affects the people that are not in extracurricular activities, that are just regular high school kids that are trying to get into college to make a career for themselves and make a way of life for them and their family.” he says.

Guess attended college on an athletic scholarship. He says that marginalized people of color will find a way to still get a good college education, and the community can help. “We can reach out and do a better job of mentoring and letting them know what things are available for them as far as grants, scholarships, other opportunities, work study programs, different things that are available.” he suggests.

While some may consider today’s ruling a setback... Guess says it doesn’t have to be.

“If you work hard, you seek them, and you diligently move forward to try to make those things happen. "

