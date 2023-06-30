Ways to stay cool on Lake Texoma

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) -Many Texomans are headed to the lake this weekend to celebrate our independence.

“Having the freedom to do this and thankful for all the men and women that lost their lives so we have this freedom,” said Lake goer, Daniel Taylor.

The Burns Run West campground in Cartwright is packed with campers

“We like to throw corn hole, we spend a lot of time on the beach, having a few adult beverages and throwing horseshoes, barbecuing, grilling, and just meeting new people out here,” Taylor said.

And Texas Parks and Wildlife officials advise keeping salty snacks handy, like jerky or trail mix to replace the salt lost from sweating.

“Going to get in the water with boat wave runners, try to cool off, stay cool for the weekend,” said Lake goer, Lee Watson.

While you try to beat the heat this weekend, it’s important to drink at least one bottle of water or 16 ounces every hour to prevent dehydration.

“Wear clothes that are cool,” Taylor added.

Stick to light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Ensure you have a hat, correct shoes, and remember to reapply sunscreen every couple of hours.

And don’t forget about your furry friends, if you can’t touch the pavement with the back of your hand for five seconds, then it’s too hot for Fido.

All ways you can sit back, relax, and get back home safely after the holiday.

