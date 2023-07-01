Denison Police respond to armed robbery call

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police in Denison responded to an armed robbery call Friday afternoon.

Denison Police said that the suspect entered a business on the 3500 block of W. FM 120 with a firearm.

There, the suspect assaulted an employee who suffered minor injuries.

Police are looking for the unidentified suspect who was last seen in a burgundy truck with a white stripe down the side.

