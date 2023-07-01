Denison Police respond to armed robbery call
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police in Denison responded to an armed robbery call Friday afternoon.
Denison Police said that the suspect entered a business on the 3500 block of W. FM 120 with a firearm.
There, the suspect assaulted an employee who suffered minor injuries.
Police are looking for the unidentified suspect who was last seen in a burgundy truck with a white stripe down the side.
